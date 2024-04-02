Worker’s body recovered after girder of an under-construction bridge collapses in Sirajganj

Emergency responders have recovered the body of a worker buried underneath an under-construction bridge’s girder which collapsed in Sirajganj Sadar.

The body was found under the fallen girder around 2pm on Tuesday, said Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Ataur Rahman.

The dead worker has been identified as 32-year-old Jubayel Hossain, a resident of the Mirpur area in Sirajganj town.

He fell under the girder of the bridge which is being built in the Khas Boro Shimul Panchasona area of Soydabad Union in Sirajganj Sadar. The incident occurred around 10:30am.