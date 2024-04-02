Worker’s body recovered after girder of an under-construction bridge collapses in Sirajganj

Emergency responders have recovered the body of a worker buried underneath an under-construction bridge’s girder which collapsed in Sirajganj Sadar.
The body was found under the fallen girder around 2pm on Tuesday, said Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Ataur Rahman.
The dead worker has been identified as 32-year-old Jubayel Hossain, a resident of the Mirpur area in Sirajganj town.
He fell under the girder of the bridge which is being built in the Khas Boro Shimul Panchasona area of Soydabad Union in Sirajganj Sadar. The incident occurred around 10:30am.
The construction of a bridge is underway over a Jamuna River canal to establish communication with the private economic zone, Ataur said.
“Three workers were at the scene during the incident. Two of them managed to move immediately to safety while the other fell during the collapse of the girder.”
Fire crews launched a rescue operation after the incident was reported. They recovered the body after removing sand below the collapsed girder.
The body of the victim was sent to Sirajganj General Hospital morgue afterwards, the Fire Service official said.
The 203-metre-long bridge is being constructed over the Jamuna River canal at a cost of around Tk 550 million. Property Development Limited (PDL), a sister concern of PRAN-RFL Group, is implementing the project, said Kamal Hossain, general manager at Sirajganj Economic Zone Ltd.