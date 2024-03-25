Advance train tickets for Eid sold out within 30 mins on 2nd day of sales

Advance train tickets for the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays have sold out in the first 30 minutes since online sales opened on the second day.

Train tickets for trips on Apr 4 went live on the Bangladesh Railway website, the Rail Sheba app and Shohoz.com at 8am.

All tickets for western routes were sold out within half an hour.

Train tickets for the eastern routes will go live at 2pm.

This year, the Bangladesh Railway has set the train schedule under the assumption that Eid will fall on Apr 11. Advance ticket sales began on Sunday and will end on Mar 30.

According to the Bangladesh Railway authorities, tickets will also be sold for Apr 10-12, depending on the sighting of the moon.