Advance train tickets for Eid holidaymakers sell out in first 10 minutes on 3rd day

The demand for advance train tickets for Eid journeys has continued to intensify on the third day of sales.

Tickets for Apr 5 were sold out within 10 minutes of sales going live on Shohoz.com at 8am, quicker than in the first two days.

The rush for tickets intensifies as Eid grows closer, said Kamalapur Rail Station Manager Md Masud Sarwar.

“Today [Tuesday] the demand for tickets has increased tremendously. As Apr 5 is a Friday, the demand for tickets is high. That is when people will start heading home. That is why the demand for tickets is higher than in the past two days.”