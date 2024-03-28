Advance train tickets for Eid sell out in 10 mins on 5th day

The demand for train tickets has continued to increase on the fifth day of online sales ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The sale of train tickets for Apr 6 trips on the western routes opened at 8am on Thursday and were sold out within the first 10 minutes.

Tickets for the eastern regions will be available for booking on the Bangladesh Railway website, the Rail Sheba app and Shohoz.com at 2pm.

This year, the Bangladesh Railway has set out the train schedule with the presumption that Eid will fall on Apr 11.

Advance ticket sales for holidaymakers began on Mar 24 and are scheduled to end on Mar 30.