Advance train tickets for Eid go on sale Mar 24

The Bangladesh Railway has announced that advance tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr journeys will be on sale from Mar 24 to Mar 30.

The ticket sale has been planned around Apr 11 as the tentative date for Eid, the railway said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Minister of Railways Md Zillul Hakim was present at the press conference.

Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of the Bangladesh Railway said, “Tickets for Apr 3 will be sold on Mar 24, tickets for Apr 4 on Mar 25, tickets for Apr 3 on Mar 26, tickets for Apr 6 on Mar 27, tickets for Apr 7 on Mar 28, tickets for Apr 8 on Mar 29, and tickets for Apr 9 on Mar 30.”