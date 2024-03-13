Advance train tickets for Eid go on sale Mar 24

The Bangladesh Railway has announced that advance tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr journeys will be on sale from Mar 24 to Mar 30.
The ticket sale has been planned around Apr 11 as the tentative date for Eid, the railway said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Minister of Railways Md Zillul Hakim was present at the press conference.
Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of the Bangladesh Railway said, “Tickets for Apr 3 will be sold on Mar 24, tickets for Apr 4 on Mar 25, tickets for Apr 3 on Mar 26, tickets for Apr 6 on Mar 27, tickets for Apr 7 on Mar 28, tickets for Apr 8 on Mar 29, and tickets for Apr 9 on Mar 30.”
“Tickets for Apr 10-12 will be sold based on the sighting of the moon.”
Tickets for Eid trips will be sold exclusively through online platforms, he said. Tickets can be bought from the Bangladesh Railway website, the rail service app, and the Shohoz.com ticket platform.
“To reduce the load on the railway servers, tickets for the railway’s eastern and western regions will be sold separately. Tickets for the eastern region will go on sale at 8am and for the western region at 2 pm.”
Advance bookings for return tickets will begin on Apr 3 and will continue until Apr 9.
Tickets for Apr 13 will be sold on Apr 3, tickets for Apr 14 on Apr 4, tickets for Apr 15 on Apr 5, tickets for Apr 16 on Apr 6, tickets for Apr 17 on Apr 7, tickets for Apr 18 on Apr 8, and tickets for Apr 19 on Apr 9.
From Apr 3 to the day before Eid, the Nilsagar and Chilahati Express trains will run from the Dhaka Cantonment Station instead of Kamalapur Station, the railway said.
This year, 33,500 tickets will be sold for inter-city trains on different routes across the country ahead of Eid.
Eight sets of special trains will operate on routes across the country for Eid.