Children from orphanages enjoy metro trip on Bangabandhu’s birthday

Smrity Akter, a th grader, was excited as she arrived at Agargaon Metro Rail Station on the open-top double-decker bus that was used in the parade celebrating the Bangladesh team’s win at SAFF Women's Championship.

Smrity looked outside through the window on her first metro trip with immense joy. Her friends – Lamia, Rakiba and Jhumur – were also delighted, all wearing red and white T-shirts and caps with a photo of Bangabandhu.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, or DMTCL, organised the pleasure trip for 70 children like Smrity and her friends from two orphanages in Tejgaon and Mirpur to mark National Children's Day on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 103rd birth anniversary.

Smrity said she was craving the opportunity as it was her first metro rail trip.