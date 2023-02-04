A woman came to Dhaka to see her children. Then she was gang-raped

Dhaka’s Mohammadpur police have launched an investigation into the gang-rape of a mother of two children, allegedly by four yet-to-be-identified perpetrators ten days ago.

The woman was visiting Dhaka from Jashore to see her children, currently in their father’s custody near the Bosila area, which is under the police station’s jurisdiction.

The woman moved to Jashore four months ago after her separation from her husband, a mason.