    A woman came to Dhaka to see her children. Then she was gang-raped

    Mohammadpur police say they’re hunting for perpetrators, including a rickshaw driver

    Published : 4 Feb 2023, 04:55 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2023, 04:55 PM

    Dhaka’s Mohammadpur police have launched an investigation into the gang-rape of a mother of two children, allegedly by four yet-to-be-identified perpetrators ten days ago. 

    The woman was visiting Dhaka from Jashore to see her children, currently in their father’s custody near the Bosila area, which is under the police station’s jurisdiction. 

    The woman moved to Jashore four months ago after her separation from her husband, a mason. 

    After failing to locate the new place her ex-husband rented with their children the night before, the woman took a rickshaw from Mohammadpur to go to Gabtoli to catch a Jashore-bound coach when the rickshaw driver and two of his cohorts abducted her somewhere near Gabtoli, according to a case statement filed on Jan 26. 

    The kidnappers took her to an under-construction building in Bosila where two more men joined, Mohammadpur Police Station chief Md Abul Kalam Azad said, quoting the case details. 

    One of them was on the lookout, while the other four, including the rickshaw-puller, raped and assaulted her. 

    People living in the area, hearing her screams, rescued her from the building. The perpetrators, however, managed to flee. 

    The woman was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment. 

    “We are trying to identify and catch the actual perpetrators,” Azad said.

