Bangladesh government never bows down to foreign pressure: Hasina

The Awami League government would never back down from doing whatever is necessary to improve the lives of the people, no matter how much pressure foreign powers apply, Sheikh Hasina has said in a robust rebuttal to allegations of harassment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Hasina was speaking about an open letter from 40 influential people from around the world, including politicians, activists and business leaders, on alleged harassment of Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus, the founder of microfinance pioneer Grameen Bank.



“So, it doesn’t matter to us if someone creates pressure. We will do whatever is needed for the people’s welfare,” she said.

