Nobel laureate Yunus sees rule of law absent after conviction for labour law breach

Convicted of labour law violation, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has lamented the “absence of rule of law” after appearing in court for the hearing of another case over embezzlement.

Yunus presented himself in the court on Tuesday as chairman of Grameen Telecom for the hearing of a case over alleged embezzlement of Tk 252.2 million from dividends for the company’s employees.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain admitted the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission and sent the case to the Special Judge’s Court-4 for hearing on indictment starting on May 2.