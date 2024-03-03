    বাংলা

    ‘It’ll be a historic photo - you mark my words!’ Yunus says after court appearance for bail

    He says a Nobel laureate facing trial on corruption charges is a historic moment for the nation

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2024, 05:21 PM
    Updated : 3 March 2024, 05:21 PM

    After securing bail in a case over alleged embezzlement of Grameen Telecom employees’ welfare funds, Muhammad Yunus has said a Nobel laureate facing trial on corruption charges is a historic moment for Bangladesh.

    “Please click and keep this photo. It’ll be a historic photo, will be published in newspapers, and books for decades. You’ll be the witnesses to history,” he said after visiting a Dhaka court for the bail on Sunday.

    He also asked journalists to think again if the Anti-Corruption Commission brought the charges against him and others correctly.

    “It’ll be a part of the nation’s history. Shall we feel pride or guilt for this? People who worked for the organisation throughout their lives have been accused in this case.”

    “It’s a historic day - you mark my words! It’s important because law is created to keep people in peace. But it also creates horrifying anxiety. It’s society’s wish in which way we will take the law,” Yunus remarked.

    Alongside Yunus, the judge also granted bail to seven other accused in the case. They are—Grameen Telecom's Director Parveen Mahmud, Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, Director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hassan; Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum, and director SM Hazzatul Islam Latifi.

    The Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted them on allegations of misappropriating over Tk 250 million from the workers' welfare fund.

    The lawsuit followed an audit report by the Directorate of Factories and Establishments in early 2023, which prompted the ACC to conduct an investigation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Yunus secures bail in Grameen Telecom welfare fund embezzlement case
    Yunus granted bail in embezzlement case
    The case charges him with embezzling Tk 250 million from the welfare fund of the employees of Grameen Telecom
    Yunus secures bail extension in labour law case
    Yunus' bail extended in labour law case
    The Nobel laureate is seeking to overturn his six-month jail term for violations of labour law
    Yunus laments 'forceful occupation' of Grameen offices
    Yunus laments 'forceful occupation' of Grameen offices
    Despite appeals for help, the authorities have yet to provide any support over the matter, the Nobel laureate says
    High Court orders Yunus to pay Tk 500m for filing appeal against Tk 2.5bn tax claim
    HC: Yunus can appeal after paying Tk 500m in tax
    The court says the Grameen Telecom Trust chairman must meet his legal obligations without any leniency

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?