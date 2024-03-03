‘It’ll be a historic photo - you mark my words!’ Yunus says after court appearance for bail

After securing bail in a case over alleged embezzlement of Grameen Telecom employees’ welfare funds, Muhammad Yunus has said a Nobel laureate facing trial on corruption charges is a historic moment for Bangladesh.
“Please click and keep this photo. It’ll be a historic photo, will be published in newspapers, and books for decades. You’ll be the witnesses to history,” he said after visiting a Dhaka court for the bail on Sunday.
He also asked journalists to think again if the Anti-Corruption Commission brought the charges against him and others correctly.
“It’ll be a part of the nation’s history. Shall we feel pride or guilt for this? People who worked for the organisation throughout their lives have been accused in this case.”
“It’s a historic day - you mark my words! It’s important because law is created to keep people in peace. But it also creates horrifying anxiety. It’s society’s wish in which way we will take the law,” Yunus remarked.
Alongside Yunus, the judge also granted bail to seven other accused in the case. They are—Grameen Telecom's Director Parveen Mahmud, Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, Director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hassan; Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum, and director SM Hazzatul Islam Latifi.
The Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted them on allegations of misappropriating over Tk 250 million from the workers' welfare fund.
The lawsuit followed an audit report by the Directorate of Factories and Establishments in early 2023, which prompted the ACC to conduct an investigation.