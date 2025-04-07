Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israeli soldiers describe clearance of 'kill zone' on Gaza's edge

Israel says the buffer zone encircling Gaza is needed to prevent a repeat of the Oct 7, 2023 attack by thousands of Hamas-led fighters and gunmen

Israeli soldiers describe clearance of 'kill zone' on Gaza's edge
Soldiers sit on top of APC's, at the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters

Published : 07 Apr 2025, 10:03 PM

Updated : 07 Apr 2025, 10:03 PM

Related Stories
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities
US stock futures tumble
US stock futures tumble
Iran-backed militias in Iraq ready to disarm to avert Trump wrath
Iran-backed militias in Iraq ready to disarm to avert Trump wrath
S Korea cabinet to decide on Jun 3 presidential election date
S Korea cabinet to decide on Jun 3 presidential election date
Read More
Revenue growth: IMF says possible, NBR wants more time
Revenue growth: IMF says possible, NBR wants more time
Police hunting for Gaza protest vandals
Police hunting for Gaza protest vandals
US discusses tariffs, minerals, immigration with Pakistan
US discusses tariffs, minerals, immigration with Pakistan
US, Iran in talks over nuclear programme: Trump
US, Iran in talks over nuclear programme: Trump
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More