Police launch manhunt for Gaza protest vandals across Bangladesh

Police have launched a crackdown to arrest those involved in the attacks and vandalism of shops and businesses, like KFC and Bata, in several cities including Sylhet and Chattogram during protests against the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam said, “We have video footage of the attackers. They are being identified and will be arrested soon. A police drive is under way.”

The IGP’s directive to arrest those involved was announced in a statement issued by the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO).

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” amid an international conference on foreign investment in Bangladesh.

Perpetrators have vandalised at least 16 restaurants and showrooms across six districts in Bangladesh, targeting establishments accused of selling or displaying Israeli products as nationwide protests erupted over the ongoing Israeli military assault on Gaza.

Police officials said five locations were attacked in Cox’s Bazar, three in Chattogram, two in Sylhet, four in the industrial district of Gazipur, and one in Bogura and Cumilla each.

However, no casualties were reported.

IGP Baharul said: “The government never hinders lawful protests. If anyone engages in criminal activities in the name of protest, it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

In the same statement sent by the CAO, the BIDA chief said: “It is extremely unfortunate that some people are behaving in such a despicable manner at a time when we have organised an international conference to showcase Bangladesh as a potential investment destination.

“Many of the institutions vandalised belonged to local entrepreneurs,” he added. “Some of the affected businesses were owned by foreign investors.

“These institutions provided jobs for our youth. Those behind the violence are enemies of employment, economic progress, and national stability.”

On Monday, as part of the global “No Work, No School” movement, people from all walks of life, including students, held marches, slogan rallies and strikes in several parts of Bangladesh to protest the brutal attack by Israeli forces on unarmed Palestinians in Gaza.

Protests have been ongoing since Monday morning throughout districts and Upazila cities across the country.

Amid the wave of demonstrations, crowds attacked branches of international chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Bata, as well as several outlets selling soft drinks like Coca-Cola and 7UP.