Election Commission warns public about fake NID service ads on social media

Scammers have recently been posting misleading ads, especially on Facebook, targeting people seeking NID-related assistance and duping them, it says

The Election Commission (EC) Secretariat has issued a warning to the public about scammers posting fake advertisements on social media under the pretense of offering services related to national ID cards (NID).

In a statement on Monday, the EC said that fraudsters have recently been posting misleading ads, especially on Facebook, targeting people seeking NID-related assistance.

The commission expressed concern over incidents of people falling victim to these scams.

The EC noted that its official updates and information regarding the voter list, NID services, and related video content are only published on the verified Facebook page of the EC Secretariat (facebook.com/@BangladehECS) and the “National ID Card” (facebook.com/bd.nid) page run by the NID Registration Wing and the IDA Project.

The commission urged the public not to be ensnared and duped by advertisements or offers from any other Facebook pages.