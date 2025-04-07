Jagannath University faculty and students unite in protest against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza

Gaza genocide protest leads to attacks on five restaurants in Cox’s Bazar

Protesters have vandalised at least five restaurants in Cox’s Bazar in a show of solidarity with the “World Stops for Gaza” campaign to condemn Israel’s brutal attacks in Palestine.

On Monday, the march included “overzealous” protesters who pulled down Pepsi signs from several restaurants, accusing them of stocking Israeli products, said Cox’s Bazar Model Police Station chief Md Elias Khan.

The demonstration began at 12pm from Shaheed Daulat Maidan and moved through Holiday Intersection, Laboni, and Kolatoli.

The officer said protesters also hurled stones but elderly participants intervened to keep the situation under control.

Javed Iqbal, general secretary of the Cox’s Bazar Restaurant Owners’ Association, said KFC, Pizza Hut, Kacha Lanka, Panshi, and Marine Food restaurants were attacked under the pretext of carrying Israeli items.

“Several tourists were injured by shattered glass,” he added.

Javed said: “We have always stood in solidarity with Palestine. We were part of [Monday’s] protest march as well.

“But this kind of unruly behaviour is an alarming sign for tourism in Cox’s Bazar.

“We’re already boycotting Israeli products,” he added. “They could have asked us to remove the signs—why injure tourists? We demand justice.”

On-site, shattered glass was visible at Sugandha’s tourist area, where KFC is located on the top floor and Pizza Hut is below.

Following the attack, Pizza Hut was closed while KFC remained open.

Cox’s Bazar Pizza Hut manager Parvez Mia said, “People’s anger was mainly directed at KFC. They suddenly started pelting brickbats at it.”

“Since KFC is on the upper floor, the debris fell on Pizza Hut. Several glasses and equipment were damaged. We have temporarily closed the restaurant,” he added.

Kacha Lanka Restaurant manager Firoz Ahmed said, “The restaurant’s signboard had an advertisement for Seven Up.

“Under this pretext, our restaurant was vandalised.

“We too support Palestine. If they had asked us, we would have removed the signboard. Why vandalise the restaurant?”

JNU PROTESTS ISRAELI AGGRESSION IN GAZA

Jagannath University faculty and students took out a protest march protesting Israel's aggression in Gaza.

On Monday afternoon, the Jagannath University Teachers’ Association held a solidarity assembly in front of the campus Shaheed Minar.

Around the same time, students brought out a procession from the university’s main gate, marching through Ray Saheb Bazar intersection and Victoria Park before returning to campus.

At a brief rally, Riazul Islam, secretary of the Chhatra Shibir’s Jagannath University unit, said: “Al-Aqsa Mosque is our first Qibla. The Muslim community must come forward to defend it.

“Every Muslim country should remove its dependence on Israel in all sectors and strive for self-reliance.”

AKM Rakib, president of the Jagannath University chapter of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said: “We’ve seen enough formalities and condemnation statements. No more.

“We want all Muslim nations to unite and take action now.

He added, “Instead of discussing the likes of America, Israel, and India, we need to wake up the Muslim world.

“To resist Israel, the entire Muslim world must come together."

Speaking at the teachers’ gathering, Rais Uddin, general secretary of the Teachers’ Association, said: “We pray for guidance for the US, the enabler of Israel’s crimes against humanity.

“We shall no longer buy any product from Israel. We will sever all ties with Israel and other enemies of Islam,” he added.