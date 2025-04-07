Interim government takes 4 legal steps to stop administrations from blocking internet access again

Faiz Ahmad says internet to be recognised as a citizen’s right in upcoming cyber safety law

The interim government is taking legal steps to prevent any future administration from shutting down internet services in Bangladesh, said Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, the chief advisor’s special assistant on posts, telecommunications and ICT affairs.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing on Monday, following the first day of the investment summit, he said four specific measures were being implemented in response to concerns raised by young entrepreneurs and investors.

“In response to a question about internet shutdowns, we have stated our clear position,” Faiz said.

“The chief advisor has instructed that internet access must never be suspended. We’ve learnt from the July Uprising, when the shutdown affected freelancers and businesspeople, and even led to a downgrade in Bangladesh’s banking credit rating.”

He continued: “Based on that experience, the interim government has decided it will never impose an internet shutdown. We are also implementing safeguards so that future governments cannot do so either. We’ve outlined four such steps.”

The first step, according to Faiz, is to recognise internet access as a citizen’s right in the upcoming Cyber Safety Ordinance.

“We’re planning to pass the ordinance this week or next, and it will include internet access as a recognised right of the people — which was a major demand from our investors,” he said.

As the second step, Faiz announced the cancellation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that allowed the ministry to initiate shutdowns.

The third step relates to the government’s new non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) guidelines, drawn up during Starlink’s registration process.

“There is no provision in that framework for the government to suspend internet access,” Faiz said.

The final step, he said, involves amending the Telecommunications Act to remove the power to shut down internet or gateway services.

“The clause in the 2001 Telecommunications Act that allowed such actions is being revised. Once amended, it will no longer be legally possible for any future government to suspend internet access.”

He added: “We’ve tried to present investor and business concerns around internet shutdowns in the clearest possible terms.”

PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION LAW DRAFT DUE IN MAY

Faiz also addressed concerns about the Personal Data Protection Act, assuring that a full draft would be made public by May.

“There were questions about the Data Protection Act. We clarified that any business group which hasn’t received the draft yet will get it by April,” he said.

“You know it has been available online over the past two weeks, and we have sent it to select business communities, including the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and financial law professionals,” he added.

Their feedback is now being reviewed.

“The law will be updated based on their opinions, and the draft will be published online again by the end of April,” Faiz said.

“We have made a preliminary commitment to the young entrepreneurs and investors that the draft will be fully open for public consultation by May.”