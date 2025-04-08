Injury-hit Inter braced for Bayern test of intensity

Inter face a tough challenge on Tuesday, with the German team unbeaten in their last 22 home matches in the competition

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is struggling with injury concerns ahead of a daunting Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich and acknowledged that the German side are favourites.

Inter face a tough challenge on Tuesday, with the German team unbeaten in their last 22 home matches in the competition.

"They are an experienced squad, they have absences just like Inter. They press hard, are intense and for many years have gone far in this competition," Inzaghi told reporters on Monday.

"Along with Real Madrid they are the big favourites for the trophy, but we are still coming here to play a great game," Inzaghi told reporters.

Inter remain in the hunt for the treble, topping the Serie A table and into the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

"We know what our path has been, that I’ve been here for four years and we never chose between tournaments. We always gave the priority to the next match, know we are representing a great club and will try to cause problems for everyone," Inzaghi said.

Inter's final push towards the end of the season is compromised by fatigue-related injuries, with Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco doubtful for the Bayern game.

"With regards to Bastoni and Calhanoglu trained with the squad this morning, so they need to be evaluated, while Dimarco worked separately," Inzaghi said.

"Lautaro Martinez was only meant to play the first half at Parma, but played 70 minutes. He is fine and I think he will play tomorrow."

When questioned about his strategy to counter Bayern's renowned intensity, Inzaghi highlighted the importance of teamwork.

"It’s a characteristic of Bayern — every time I’ve faced them, I’ve found them to be an intense team," he said.

"It will be a match to approach with energy and determination, all together. Everyone will need to be involved."