Gaza protests: Demonstrators attack Bata, KFC outlets in 6 districts in Bangladesh

Perpetrators have vandalised at least 16 restaurants and showrooms across six districts in Bangladesh, targeting establishments accused of selling or displaying Israeli products as nationwide protests erupted over the ongoing Israeli military assault on Gaza.

The attacks, which included branches of international chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Bata, unfolded amid a wave of demonstrations expressing solidarity with Palestinians on Monday.

However, no injuries were reported.

Police officials said five locations were attacked in Cox’s Bazar, three in Chattogram, two in Sylhet, four in the industrial district of Gazipur, one in Bogura and Cumilla each.

Several outlets selling soft drinks like Coca-Cola and 7UP were also attacked, the victims said.

The incidents coincided with a campaign labelled "No work, no school", which saw widespread participation in Bangladesh.

Protesters, including students and professionals, marched through city streets, chanting slogans and calling for a boycott of Israeli goods and businesses deemed supportive of Israel.

SYLHET

Protesters in Sylhet vandalised a KFC outlet, accusing it of selling Coca-Cola products.

A nearby outlet of international footwear brand Bata was also attacked and heavily damaged during the protests on Monday.

The incidents took place around 3pm at the KFC branch in Mirabazar and the Bata showroom in Dargah Gate, according to Md Ziaul Haque, chief of Sylhet Metropolitan Police’s Kotwali Police Station.

“Police arrived at the scene upon receiving the news, and efforts are ongoing to bring the situation under control,” he said.

Witnesses said that a protest march was passing by the KFC outlet when several individuals entered the restaurant and began smashing items inside. They threw soft drinks onto the street and shattered glass displays with sticks. Following the attack, the KFC branch was closed.

Members of the same procession also entered the nearby Bata showroom, smashing glass panels. Staff members reportedly fled the premises in fear during the attack.

Protesters claimed that there was no place in Bangladesh for businesses linked to Israel, accusing the KFC outlet of selling Israeli soft drink brands. “This will not be tolerated,” one of them said.

“The ongoing assault is not just against one region -- it’s an attack on the entire Muslim world. World leaders must act immediately to end this brutality.”

PROTESTS RESONATE ACROSS CITY

Several organisations staged protest marches across Sylhet city on Monday, condemning the indiscriminate attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Residents from different neighborhoods joined the rallies, chanting slogans and participating in protest programmes.

The protests stretched from the Central Shaheed Minar in Chowhatta to Court Point in Bandar Bazar under banners of multiple organisations. Educational institutions across Sylhet also joined in, observing a “No work, no school” campaign in solidarity with the global movement.

At 11am, students from Sylhet Nursing College held a protest march near the Central Shaheed Minar, while employees of several telecom companies formed a human chain at the same time.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Md Ibrahim, a nursing student from Parkview Medical College, said: “As a Muslim-majority country, we must raise our voice against Israel’s barbaric attacks. Israel is a cursed nation that continues to assault innocent Muslims.”

After Zuhr prayer, Bangladesh Anjuman-e-Talamiya Islamia’s Sylhet district and metropolitan branches led a massive protest in Bandar Bazar. Students, local residents, several Islamic groups, and social organisations also took part in demonstrations throughout the city.

COX’S BAZAR

Protesters also vandalised at least five restaurants in Cox’s Bazar.

On Monday, the march included “overzealous” protesters who pulled down Pepsi signs from several restaurants, accusing them of stocking Israeli products, said Cox’s Bazar Model Police Station chief Md Elias Khan.

The demonstration began at 12pm from Shaheed Daulat Maidan and moved through Holiday Intersection, Laboni, and Kolatoli.

The policeman said protesters also hurled stones but elderly participants intervened to keep the situation under control.

Javed Iqbal, general secretary of the Cox’s Bazar Restaurant Owners’ Association, said KFC, Pizza Hut, Kacha Lanka, Panshi, and Marine Food restaurants were attacked under the pretext of carrying Israeli items.

“Several tourists were injured by shattered glass,” he added.

Javed said: “We have always stood in solidarity with Palestine. We were part of [Monday’s] protest march as well.

“But this kind of unruly behaviour is an alarming sign for tourism in Cox’s Bazar.

“We’re already boycotting Israeli products,” he added. “They could have asked us to remove the signs—why injure tourists? We demand justice.”

On-site, shattered glass was visible at Sugandha’s tourist area, where KFC is located on the top floor and Pizza Hut is below.

Following the attack, Pizza Hut was closed while KFC remained open.

Cox’s Bazar Pizza Hut manager Parvez Mia said, “People’s anger was mainly directed at KFC. They suddenly started pelting brickbats at it.”

“Since KFC is on the upper floor, the debris fell on Pizza Hut. Several glasses and equipment were damaged. We have temporarily closed the restaurant,” he added.

Kacha Lanka Restaurant manager Firoz Ahmed said, “The restaurant’s signboard had an advertisement for 7UP.

“Under this pretext, our restaurant was vandalised.

“We too support Palestine. If they had asked us, we would have removed the signboard. Why vandalise the restaurant?”

BOGURA

There have been reports of vandalism at the Bata showroom in Bogura during a march protesting the genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

On Monday afternoon, protesters arrived at Satmatha in the city and threw bricks and stones at the Bata showroom to smash the glass walls.

For nearly half an hour, they shouted slogans demanding a boycott of Israeli products and continued to vandalise the store. People from different professions, and social classes took part in the destruction, including students. Although police were standing at a distance, they were powerless in front of the large crowd.

SM Moinuddin, the chief of Bogura Sadar Police Station, said: "There were police at the front and back of the march. It is unclear who threw the bricks from the procession, but the Bata store has suffered minor damage because of it."

From the morning, protesters from several parts of Bogura city gathered at Zero Point Satmatha with banners of their respective institutions and organisations, condemning Israeli brutality.

The crowds of protesters caused massive traffic jams in the city.

No statement was available from the Bata store, as the shop was closed after the attack and vandalism.

CHATTOGRAM

Two KFC restaurant sign boards were vandalised during a protest march in Chattogram.

This incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Nasirabad and Cheragi Hill intersections during the "March for Gaza" protest in the city.

The signboard of the internationally acclaimed soft drink Coca-Cola was also vandalised at the GEC intersection.

In the afternoon, students and several organisations came together in solidarity with the people of Palestine and held a march from Sholashahar. The march saw participation from people of different ages.

The protesters held placards and Palestinian flags while chanting anti-Israel slogans.

As the march approached the GEC intersection, some individuals threw stones at the KFC restaurant near Nasirabad Sanmar Ocean City, breaking the glass walls. From there, some people went to the GEC intersection and vandalised the Coca-Cola sign board at Zaman Hotel. The glass door in front of the restaurant was also broken during this incident.

Mohammad Solaiman, chief of the Panchlaish Police Station, told bdnews24.com: "Bricks and stones were thrown at KFC restaurants during the march in solidarity with the Palestinians. However, the restaurant was closed."

At Cheragi Hill intersection, the signboard of another KFC restaurant was also vandalised.

Abdul Karim, chief of Kotwali Police Station, said: "Bricks and stones hit the signboard only, there weren’t any issues inside.”

GAZIPUR

In the Board Bazar area of Gazipur, there have been reports of vandalism of billboards and banners in front of the Bata showroom and several other shops. This incident took place around 3:30pm on Monday.

Nur Mohammad Nasiruddin, deputy Commissioner (South) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said: "Protesters vandalised the banners outside the Bata showroom in the afternoon. However, no damage was done inside the showroom."

Witnesses said that around 3pm, a protest march under the banner of “Muslim Towhidi Janata” started from Board Bazar in Gazipur. School and college students took part in the march, along with people from all walks of life.

Protesters from the march threw bricks and rocks at the Bata showroom. Once informed of the situation, police arrived and took control.

Gacha Police Station chief Ali Mohammad Rashed said that the agitated crowd vandalised a billboard along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. The billboard had a banner promoting the drink, Seven Up.

"They have said they will not allow stores to stock Israeli products. They tore up billboards and banners in front of three to four shops along the road, but none of them were damaged. Police are present at the scene."

On the other hand, when the protesters tried to gather in front of the Bata store near Shibbari in Gazipur city, army and police personnel removed them from the area, said OC Mehedi Hasan of Sadar Police Station.

Meanwhile, around 10:30am, a protest march began from the Gazipur Deputy Commissioner’s office. The march passed through several roads of the city and ended at Rajbari Maidan, where a protest gathering was held.

After Asr prayers, the Gazipur Metropolitan unit of Jamaat-e-Islami also organised a protest march from Gazipur Central Mosque.

CUMILLA

A KFC restaurant in the Rani Bazar area of Cumilla was vandalised on Monday evening by a group of youths.

According to Mahinul Islam, chief of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station, the incident occurred around 6:30pm, coinciding with the Maghrib prayers, when policemen assigned to the area were momentarily absent.

“Taking advantage of the situation, bricks and stones were hurled at the restaurant from outside,” said Mahinul.

“Then at least 10 individuals entered the premises and began vandalising the interior.”

The attack reportedly began with bricks smashing the restaurant's glass facade, prompting customers inside to flee in panic.

Witnesses and a restaurant employee described scenes of chaos as chairs were thrown and furniture was overturned by the assailants.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show several young men shouting slogans related to the boycott while damaging the restaurant.

Law-enforcing agencies, including members of joint forces, visited the scene shortly after the attack.