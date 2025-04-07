One of the suspects gives his statement before a magistrate

Seven people took part in Chattogram double murder, one confesses to crime: police

A total of seven people on three motorcycles took part in the killing of two people in a car chase in Chattogram, according to police.

They disclosed the information after one of the accused in the murder case gave a confessional statement to the court on Monday.

Bakalia police chief Ikhtiar Uddin said the information is being further investigated.

He told bdnews24.com that a person named Md Sajib, 29, was arrested in the port city’s Sadarghat in the wee hours of Monday.

“A motorcycle used in the murder was recovered from a garage in Fatikchhari’s Kanchannagar after a raid carrying him on Monday morning."

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, Ikhtiar said and claimed two of them took part “directly in the murder" and another made the plan.

Two of the three motorcycles used in the crime have also been seized, he added.

According to police, the motorcycle rider wearing a check shirt in the CCTV footage is Sajib, who was arrested late at night on Sunday.

Ikhtiar said Sajib had given his statement before the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mostafa on Monday.

In the statement, Sajib said a total of seven people on three motorcycles directly took part in the killing. Two people each were in two vehicles and three on the other.

He also revealed the names of those involved in the crime.

Two other arrestees, Md Belal and Md Manik, are in police custody for interrogation, he said.

Two people were shot dead and two others injured after a shooting involving a car in the early hours of Mar 31 in the city's Chawkbazar Chandanpura.

The deceased were Bakhteyar Hossain Manik and Md Abdullah, both between 30 and 36 years of age. The injured were Md Robin and Hridoy.

Three days later, Bakhteyar’s mother Firoza Begum filed a case with the city's Bakalia Police Station over the incident, naming seven people as suspects.

She alleged that the murders were “planned” by “top criminal” Sajjad Hossain alias Chhoto Sajjad and his wife, who are in prison.

Police arrested Belal and Manik in the city's Chatgaon Khaja Road and Fatikchhari’s Kanchannagar on Thursday.

Sajjad, who is behind bars, has also been shown arrested in the case.

In the CCTV footage, Sajib was seen taking out a gun from his waist and handing it over to another person, police said.

Ikhtiar said: "The three arrested, including Sajib, are not named as accused in the case but their involvement has been found in the investigation.

“One of the motorcycles was driven by Sajib and another by Belal."