Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh appoint James Pamment as fielding coach

The fielding specialist will join the squad ahead of the Test series against Zimbabwe later this month

James Pamment new Tigers’ fielding coach

Sports Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Apr 2025, 10:06 PM

Updated : 07 Apr 2025, 10:06 PM

Related Stories
Brook named England white-ball captain
Brook named England white-ball captain
James Pamment new Tigers’ fielding coach
James Pamment new Tigers’ fielding coach
Read More
Revenue growth: IMF says possible, NBR wants more time
Revenue growth: IMF says possible, NBR wants more time
Police hunting for Gaza protest vandals
Police hunting for Gaza protest vandals
US discusses tariffs, minerals, immigration with Pakistan
US discusses tariffs, minerals, immigration with Pakistan
US, Iran in talks over nuclear programme: Trump
US, Iran in talks over nuclear programme: Trump
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More