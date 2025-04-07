Bangladesh appoint James Pamment as fielding coach

The fielding specialist will join the squad ahead of the Test series against Zimbabwe later this month

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed James Pamment as the fielding coach of the Bangladesh national team.

A fielding specialist, Pamment will join the squad before the Test series against Zimbabwe later this month, according to a BCB media statement on Monday.

The 56-year-old was born in England but is settled in New Zealand, where he played first-class cricket for Auckland. He will be with the Tigers until the ICC ODI World Cup in October–November 2027.

Until recently, Pamment had been working with the Mumbai Indians franchise as an assistant coach with special emphasis on fielding and running between the wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2018.

He also served as the head coach of the Northern District Cricket Association for five years. As a high-performance coach for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Pamment worked as a fielding resource coach and specialist technical advisor for the New Zealand, New Zealand A, and the New Zealand Under-19 teams.

He was New Zealand's assistant coach during the home series against Pakistan in 2011. He also briefly performed the role of interim coach for the USA team.

Pamment said, "I am really excited about the opportunity to get involved with a very talented Bangladesh side. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the players and the backroom staff ahead of the Zimbabwe series."