Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline for the 7th time

Bangladesh's Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for people willing to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage until Apr 5, according to a notice issued on Thursday.

The deadline has been extended for the seventh time, as the quota set by the Gulf kingdom for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims has yet to be filled up.

According to an agreement with the Bangladesh government, the Saudi government has agreed to allow 127,198 pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.

So far, just above 1,18,000 people have registered, which means at least 10,000 more people can still register themselves for the pilgrimage, one of the must-dos for able Muslims at least once in their lifetime.