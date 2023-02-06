Why do Bangladeshis have to pay close to Tk 200,000 more to perform Hajj in 2023

Imam Hossain, the proprietor of a pharmacy near Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka, had decided three years ago to make the pilgrimage to Makkah in 2023, one of the must-dos for able Muslims at least once in their lifetime.

He paid Tk 32,000 for pre-registration and thought that in three years, he would be able to accumulate the bulk portion for the charges. As of 2023, Imam saved over Tk 450,000 for the endeavour.

However, his dream took a hit when the government released the expenditure chart for Hajj.