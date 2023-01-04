Relief as long queues begin to ease at Dhaka Metro Rail stations

The Dhaka Metro Rail has resumed operations after its weekly holiday to a smaller crowd after an initial frenzy over the launch of the service.

Ahmed Abdullah Nafis, a student of Chattogram University, arrived at the Agargaon station at 9 am on Wednesday fearing a long queue. To his surprise, there was no line at the entrance gate.

Members of law enforcement are also breathing a sigh of relief as the number of passengers has dropped.