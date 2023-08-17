China Ambassador Wen says Beijing won't meddle in Bangladesh's general election

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen has said his country has no intention to interfere in Bangladesh’s internal affairs like the next general election.

Wen faced questions from journalists after a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan on Wednesday.

A reporter asked what China’s role will be in Bangladesh’s next election, which is scheduled to be held by January 2024.

The ambassador said China would never interfere with Bangladesh or any other country’s internal affairs.

He also said none other than the people of Bangladesh will decide who will be in power.