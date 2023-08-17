    বাংলা

    China Ambassador Wen says Beijing won't meddle in Bangladesh's general election

    He says the people of Bangladesh will decide who will be in power

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2023, 10:13 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 10:13 PM

    Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen has said his country has no intention to interfere in Bangladesh’s internal affairs like the next general election.

    Wen faced questions from journalists after a meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan on Wednesday.

    A reporter asked what China’s role will be in Bangladesh’s next election, which is scheduled to be held by January 2024.

    The ambassador said China would never interfere with Bangladesh or any other country’s internal affairs.

    He also said none other than the people of Bangladesh will decide who will be in power.

    In June, China said it was ready to help Bangladesh and other countries counter hegemonism and power politics.

    Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the US of meddling in Bangladesh and others’ internal issues “under the pretext of democracy and human rights”.

    Hasina on Wednesday said the US was pressuring Bangladesh on holding free and fair elections and safeguarding human rights because of its desire to gain control over the Bay of Bengal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese automakers interested in setting up an electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Ambassador Wen
    Chinese automakers keen on electric car plant in Bangladesh: envoy
    The electric car manufacturers in China, which overtook Japan as the top auto exporter in the first quarter of this year, are reportedly pursuing expansion abroad, especially in emerging markets
    US to send pre-election monitoring team to Bangladesh in October
    US pre-election monitoring team to arrive in October
    Washington expects a free and fair election in Bangladesh, enabling the public to choose their representatives, said US Ambassador Peter Haas
    A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, Jul 12, 2023.
    White-collar wage cuts in China fuel deflation risks
    Some indebted local governments have cut civil servants' pay, while some private businesses, facing a drop in sales, have done the same
    China praises Hasina’s fight against hegemonism: Bangladesh ministry
    China lauds ‘Hasina’s fight against hegemonism’
    Ambassador Yao Wen welcomes Bangladesh’s decision to join the BRICS

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt