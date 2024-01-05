Launch collides head-on with cargo ship in Chandpur amid dense fog

A woman is reported missing and a man has been injured following a head-on collision between a launch and a cargo vessel in dense fog on the Meghna River in Chandpur.

The collision involving the Sundarban-16 launch and the anchored Marcantile-3 cargo vessel occurred around 1:30 am on Friday, according to MD Moniruzzaman, the chief of Mohanpur River Police Outpost.

Rina Begum, a passenger on the launch and the wife of an army sergeant, is missing, while another passenger with a broken leg has been admitted to Chandpur Sadar Hospital.

The Sundarban-16, headed from Dhaka to Barishal with around 2,000 passengers, collided with the cargo ship anchored near Ekhlaspur village after midnight amid dense fog, Moniruzzaman said.