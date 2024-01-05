    বাংলা

    Launch collides head-on with cargo ship in Chandpur amid dense fog

    A woman has gone missing while a man broke his leg in the collision

    Chandpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 05:58 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 05:58 AM

    A woman is reported missing and a man has been injured following a head-on collision between a launch and a cargo vessel in dense fog on the Meghna River in Chandpur.

    The collision involving the Sundarban-16 launch and the anchored Marcantile-3 cargo vessel occurred around 1:30 am on Friday, according to MD Moniruzzaman, the chief of Mohanpur River Police Outpost.

    Rina Begum, a passenger on the launch and the wife of an army sergeant, is missing, while another passenger with a broken leg has been admitted to Chandpur Sadar Hospital.

    The Sundarban-16, headed from Dhaka to Barishal with around 2,000 passengers, collided with the cargo ship anchored near Ekhlaspur village after midnight amid dense fog, Moniruzzaman said.

    The collision caused damage to the midsection of the launch, but the captain managed to steer the vessel to the shore. Both vessels are currently anchored in Ekhlaspur, and all passengers were evacuated with the assistance of the river police, according to Chandpur Regional River Police Superintendent Md Kamruzzaman.

    The Sundarban-15 later transported half of the passengers to their destinations, while the Sundarban-14 was en route to carry the remaining passengers.

    Fire service personnel are conducting a search and rescue mission for the missing woman, said Kamruzzaman.

    RELATED STORIES
    The US military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane lifts off on its seventh mission to orbit, the vehicle's first launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket capable of lofting it far higher than ever before from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, December 28, 2023. REUTERS
    US military's space plane blasts off on another secretive mission
    The launch followed more than two weeks of false starts and delays attributed to poor weather and unspecified technical issues
    Fishing boats are seen at a harbour in Baimajing, Hainan province, April 7, 2016
    China warns rocket remnants to hit South China Sea
    Rocket debris, which generally burns up in the atmosphere on re-entry, is expected to fall off the coast of China's island province of Hainan
    Traders of jajim matresses head to market on a three-wheeler laden with their stock in Jashore’s Abhaynagar on a winter morning.
    December 25, 2023
    News in photos: 25 December
    Passenger dies as launches collide on Meghna in Chandpur
    Passenger dies in Chandpur launch collision
    Another passenger was injured in the accident, which was attributed to dense fog on the river

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India