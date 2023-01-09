IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun’s tenure extended by one and a half years

The government has extended the tenure of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as the inspector general of police.
Mamun was scheduled to retire on Jan 11, but the public administration ministry said in an order on Monday that he would retain the post for another one and a half years on a contract basis.
It means he will oversee security during the next general election by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
Mamun, a former director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, was appointed IGP on Sept 30, 2022, after the retirement of police chief Benazir Ahmed.
A native of Sunamganj, Mamun had headed the Criminal Investigation Department before joining the RAB. The officer of the eighth batch of Bangladesh Civil Service had also worked in the United Nations peacekeeping missions.