    Indian President Murmu greets Bangladesh on Independence Day

    She expresses confidence that the leadership of the two countries will continue to endeavour towards further strengthening of people-to-people links

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 March 2024, 04:33 PM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 04:33 PM

    Indian President Droupadi Murmu has greeted her Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Shahabuddin on Independence Day. 

    In a letter addressed to Shahabuddin, Murmu conveyed the ‘warmest’ greetings to the people of Bangladesh on behalf of the Indian people and government, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement. 

    She highlighted the qualitative transformation in the India-Bangladesh relations in the last decade with ‘remarkable’ growth in diverse areas, according to the statement.

    She also expressed confidence that the leadership of the two countries will continue to endeavour towards further strengthening of people-to-people links.

