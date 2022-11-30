Train service on Dhaka-Narayanganj route suspended from Dec 4

The government has decided to shut down train operations on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route from Dec 4 to complete the construction of three separate rail links in the Dhaka-Gendaria section under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

The railways ministry apologised to passengers for the inconvenience in a notice signed by its spokesman Shariful Alam on Wednesday.

The train service on the route will resume soon after the completion of construction work, the ministry added, but did not specify a date.