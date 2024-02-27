Hasina inaugurates Police Week 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has flagged off the annual Police Week, underscoring a commitment to transforming the country's primary law enforcement agency into an efficient and well-equipped force in line with the government's 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.

The six-day event kicked off with a parade at the Rajarbagh Police Lines grounds on Tuesday.

Hasina inspected and saluted the various contingents and flag bearers of the Bangladesh Police during the parade. She also visited the Police Women's Welfare Association stall.

The parade was led by Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Sohail Rana.