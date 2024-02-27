    বাংলা

    Hasina inaugurates Police Week 2024

    The prime minister attends an annual parade featuring various contingents and flag-carrying teams from the Bangladesh Police

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 06:22 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has flagged off the annual Police Week, underscoring a commitment to transforming the country's primary law enforcement agency into an efficient and well-equipped force in line with the government's 'Smart Bangladesh' vision.

    The six-day event kicked off with a parade at the Rajarbagh Police Lines grounds on Tuesday.

    Hasina inspected and saluted the various contingents and flag bearers of the Bangladesh Police during the parade. She also visited the Police Women's Welfare Association stall.

    The parade was led by Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Sohail Rana.

    Key highlights of this year's Police Week include addresses by the president and the prime minister, and a conference involving senior police officers, the inspector general of police, the chief justice, the home minister, and other government officials.

    The Bangladesh Police Medal, the President's Police Medal, IG's Badge, the Shield Parade, and awards for arms and drug recovery efforts will also be presented at the event.

    The programme serves as a platform to review the past year's activities and formulate action plans for the upcoming year.

    As many as 35 policemen are set to be honoured with the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM), and 60 will receive the President's Police Medal (PPM) in recognition of their bravery, commitment, heroic deeds, and contributions to solving critical cases.

    Additionally, 95 policemen have been nominated for the BPM-Service award and 210 for the PPM-Service award for their exemplary service, integrity and discipline.

    Hasina will present the gallantry awards at the event.

