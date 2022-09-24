Bangladesh readies over 32,000 venues for Durga Puja amid heightened security

After two pandemic-ridden years, Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival for Hindus, is set to be marked with fervour at 32,168 venues across Bangladesh.

However, the anti-Hindu violence that cast a shadow over the festival last year has prompted the authorities to ramp up security measures this time, according to the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

The government is intent on preventing any unsavoury incident and law enforcement agencies are on high alert, JL Bhowmik, head of the committee, said on Saturday.

"We feel that it is very difficult to protect 32,168 venues. So this year, we are appointing volunteers to every temple, who will guard them even at night."