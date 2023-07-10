Anti-dengue drive: DNCC imposes Tk 1.5m fine on Petrobangla, TCB and Jamuna Oil

A mobile court has discovered the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes on the premises of state-owned companies Petrobangla, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and Jamuna Oil.

Consequently, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) imposed a fine of Tk 500,000 on each of the companies amid an alarming outbreak of the dengue virus.

The mobile court, led by Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, conducted an anti-dengue campaign in Karwan Bazar on Monday.

During the inspection, authorities found Aedes mosquito larvae in water accumulated in the basement drain of the Petrobangla building.

The mobile court subsequently moved to the nearby construction site of Jamuna Oil and discovered a pool of water containing mosquito larvae in an empty space designated for the building's lifts.