7 flyovers on Dhaka-Gazipur route open to traffic ahead of Eid

The government has opened seven new flyovers along the Dhaka-Gazipur route with the aim of ensuring smooth homebound journeys for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader virtually inaugurated the structures, part of the Bus Rapid Transit project, on Sunday.

"With the opening of these seven flyovers ahead of Eid, we are offering a gift to the homebound passengers from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Quader said.

Quader also highlighted measures taken to facilitate smooth Eid journeys, including a halt on truck and cover van movements around the holidays.

Admitting delays and some incidents during the construction phase, Quader noted that the Bus Rapid Transit project is close to completion.

"We hope to introduce bus services within this year. All supplementary tasks are finished, with the project's overall progress at 91 percent. We aim to complete the remaining work by December, allowing buses to operate along the Bus Rapid Transit corridor," he said.