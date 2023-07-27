Court to deliver verdict in illicit wealth case against Tarique Rahman, wife Zubaida on Aug 2

A Dhaka court is set to announce the verdict in a case against acting BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman over illicit wealth accumulation on Aug 2.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman announced the date after hearing the closing arguments in the case on Thursday, according to ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case at Dhaka’s Kafrul Police Station in 2007, accusing the couple of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond their means and concealing information on their assets.