    Court to deliver verdict in illicit wealth case against Tarique Rahman, wife Zubaida on Aug 2

    The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case in 2007, accusing the couple of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond their means

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2023, 11:40 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 11:40 AM

    A Dhaka court is set to announce the verdict in a case against acting BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman over illicit wealth accumulation on Aug 2.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman announced the date after hearing the closing arguments in the case on Thursday, according to ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol.

    The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case at Dhaka’s Kafrul Police Station in 2007, accusing the couple of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond their means and concealing information on their assets.

    Tarique's mother-in-law, Iqbal Mand Banu, was named as the third suspect in the case. Her name was later dropped after the case moved to the High Court.

    The case against Tarique, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, and his wife was filed during the rule of the army-backed caretaker government. Tarique was arrested and imprisoned for one and a half years before he was released on bail.

    While on bail, Tarique travelled to the United Kingdom with his family and never returned home. He became a senior vice chairman of the BNP while living abroad and currently serves as the acting chairman of the party.

    Verdicts in four other cases against Tarique have been delivered already. He has been sentenced to two years in jail for derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, seven years in jail in a money laundering case, 10 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, and life imprisonment in the August 21 grenade attack case.

