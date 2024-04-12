



Ansaruzzaman, chief of Dighirpar Police Investigation Centre, said a group of around 35 people from Dhaka took a boat ride in the river a day after Eid-ul-Fitr.



Around 10 of them stopped the boat near Dhankora to take a bath in the river and three of them drowned.



The Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies of two victims while divers were called to conduct a rescue operation for the missing boy.