A railway engineer and a banker have drowned while bathing in the Padma River at Tongibari in Munshiganj.
The son of the engineer also went missing in the incident that occurred near Dhankora on Friday, police said.
The dead have been identified as Riad Ahmed Razu, 45, an additional chief engineer of Bangladesh Railway, and banker Jewel Rana, 40.
Razu’s son who went missing is Riad Ramin Arid, a 10th grader of Milestone School.
Ansaruzzaman, chief of Dighirpar Police Investigation Centre, said a group of around 35 people from Dhaka took a boat ride in the river a day after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Around 10 of them stopped the boat near Dhankora to take a bath in the river and three of them drowned.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies of two victims while divers were called to conduct a rescue operation for the missing boy.