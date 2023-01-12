Baby born at Dhaka metro rail station for the first time

A child has been born at a metro rail station in Dhaka for the first time.

Passenger Sonia Rani Roy gave birth to a baby boy at 8:45 am at the Agargaon Metro Rail Station’s First Aid Centre on Thursday.

Sonia’s husband, Sukanta Saha, was also present at the scene.

A metro rail ambulance took the family to the Renaissance Hospital in Dhanmondi afterwards, said Mahfuzur Rahman, director of the metro rail sub-project.