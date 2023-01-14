Mercury drops to 6.1C in Panchagarh, season’s lowest in Bangladesh

Residents of Panchagarh are shivering in the cold in mid-winter with the mercury falling to 6.1 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, the lowest this season.
A mild to moderate cold wave continued to sweep over Rangpur, Naogaon and Moulvibazar, while the situation improved in other parts of Bangladesh on Saturday.
The previous lowest temperature this season was 6.3 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Thursday.
Dhaka’s temperature dipped as low as 14.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Panchagarh, the northernmost district, has been experiencing a mild-to-moderate cold wave for 10 days.
Russell Shah, chief of the Tetulia Weather Monitoring Centre in Panchagarh, said: “The condition may remain unchanged for a few more days. The sufferings of the cold-hit people have eased as there is less fog and more sunshine throughout the day.”
In Tetulia, the temperature stayed below 9 degrees Celsius for a few days. Some senior citizens of the town said they felt intense cold due to strong northerly wind and thick fog on Saturday morning. Many try to fend off the cold by burning straws.
Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Jahurul Islam said the government has distributed about 50,000 winter clothes among the residents of the district this winter. The local authorities have sought more help.
Jahurul urged the rich to come forward and stand by the cold-stricken people.
In the forecast for Sunday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies over the country, having chances of drizzle in some areas.
Night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged.