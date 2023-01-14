Mercury drops to 6.1C in Panchagarh, season’s lowest in Bangladesh

Residents of Panchagarh are shivering in the cold in mid-winter with the mercury falling to 6.1 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, the lowest this season.

A mild to moderate cold wave continued to sweep over Rangpur, Naogaon and Moulvibazar, while the situation improved in other parts of Bangladesh on Saturday.

The previous lowest temperature this season was 6.3 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Thursday.

Dhaka’s temperature dipped as low as 14.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Panchagarh, the northernmost district, has been experiencing a mild-to-moderate cold wave for 10 days.