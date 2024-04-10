"How can I enjoy Eid without my daughter?" asks Abontika's mother

Ever since her husband died last April, Tahmina Begum Shabnam has been the sole caregiver for her children. This year, she had promised her daughter Fairuz Sadaf Abontika she would buy her a dress for Eid. But Abontika’s tragic death in March has left her and her family devastated ahead of the holiday.

“On the 22nd of Ramadan last year, we lost Abontika’s father. We came to Cumilla with his body at 3am. And this year, I lost my daughter right before Ramadan. It breaks my heart to think I won’t be able to buy her the Eid dress I promised her. How can I celebrate Eid without her?” said Shabnam.

The death of two family members in the span of a year has left Shabnam and her son grief-stricken.

She reminisced about past Eids the family of four had spent together as tears fell from her eyes.