26% voter turnout in first 4 hours of Cumilla, Mymensingh city polls: EC

An average of 26 percent of votes have been cast in the first four hours of polls in the Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporation elections, the Election Commission said.

The voter turnout was 25 percent in Cumilla and 27 percent in Mymensingh till noon, according to the information available on the watchdog’s app, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Saturday.

However, Mymensingh Returning Officer Shafiqul Islam said the city recorded a 22 percent turnout till noon. Results from various polling centres in the city showed no more than 30 percent of the votes were cast anywhere in the first four hours of the election.

Nurul Islam, presiding officer of the city’s Premier Ideal Girls School centre, said around 21.52 percent of votes were cast till noon at his centre. Presiding Officer Noor Mohammad Khan said 28.78 percent of votes were cast at the Premier Ideal Boys School centre till that time.