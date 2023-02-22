Fire service announces drive against buildings without safety certificate next week

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has announced a drive against buildings in Dhaka that do not have a fire safety certificate.
Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of the fire service, said the drive would begin next week in coordination with the city corporations and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said mobile courts would be deployed to enforce fire safety law.
Main Uddin said the other agencies in the drive would look into building code and other issues.
The announcement came after the death of two people in a fire that engulfed an apartment building in Gulshan on Sunday. It took the firefighters four hours to douse the blaze.
Fire service officials said the luxurious structure lacked a proper fire safety system. Although the building had modern fire safety equipment, the residents and workers needed to be made aware of their use.