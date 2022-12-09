BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police

BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas are currently at the office of the Detective Branch for questioning over the deadly clash between party loyalists and law enforcers at Dhaka's Naya Paltan, according to the police.

"They are in our compound and are being interrogated," DB chief Harun-or-Rashid said on Friday, about eight hours after the BNP secretary general and the standing committee member were led away by plain-clothes officers from their homes.