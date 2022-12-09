    বাংলা

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police

    They are being interrogated by the Detective Branch over the violent clash at Naya Paltan, according to the unit's chief

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 06:29 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 06:29 AM

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas are currently at the office of the Detective Branch for questioning over the deadly clash between party loyalists and law enforcers at Dhaka's Naya Paltan, according to the police.

    "They are in our compound and are being interrogated," DB chief Harun-or-Rashid said on Friday, about eight hours after the BNP secretary general and the standing committee member were led away by plain-clothes officers from their homes.

    Asked about the reasons for their interrogation, Harun said: "A situation arose two days ago in connection with the BNP's rally [planned for Saturday]. More than 50 policemen were seriously injured. They are being questioned on these issues.”

    But police are yet to decide whether to arrest and bring charges against the senior BNP leaders. "We will make a decision after the interrogation," Harun added.

