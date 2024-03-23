Kumudini Hajong, veteran woman leader of historic Tanka Movement, dies at 92

Kumudini Hajong, a veteran woman leader of the historic Tanka Movement in Netrokona’s Durgapur Upazila, has died at the age of 92.

She passed away at her residence at Baheratoli village in the Upazila’s Kullagora Union at 1:40pm on Saturday, said Paltan Hajong, general secretary of the Bangladesh National Hajong Organisation.

Kumudini leaves behind three sons and two daughters.

She died from old-age complications.