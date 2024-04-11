Three motorcyclists die after crash on road to Garo Hills in Netrokona

Three riders have died during an Eid-ul-Fitr day trip to the Garo Hills after a tyre burst caused a motorcycle crash in Netrokona’s Kalmakanda.



The accident occurred on India Border Road in the Chengni Bazar area around 4:45pm on Thursday, Kalmakanda Police Station chief Mohammad Lutful Haque said.



The dead have been identified as Hridoy Mia, 23, Halim Hossain, 18, and Nobih Hossain, 35.



Lutful said the trio from Nazirpur got out on the motorcycle in the afternoon for a pleasure trip to Garo hill on Eid day.



