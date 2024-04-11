    বাংলা

    Three motorcyclists die after crash on road to Garo Hills in Netrokona

    They were on an Eid day trip to the Garo Hills

    Netrokona Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 April 2024, 03:03 PM
    Updated : 11 April 2024, 03:03 PM

    Three riders have died during an Eid-ul-Fitr day trip to the Garo Hills after a tyre burst caused a motorcycle crash in Netrokona’s Kalmakanda.

    The accident occurred on India Border Road in the Chengni Bazar area around 4:45pm on Thursday, Kalmakanda Police Station chief Mohammad Lutful Haque said.

    The dead have been identified as Hridoy Mia, 23, Halim Hossain, 18, and Nobih Hossain, 35.

    Lutful said the trio from Nazirpur got out on the motorcycle in the afternoon for a pleasure trip to Garo hill on Eid day.

    They were critically injured when the motorcycle swerved out of the road after a tyre burst.

    The doctor declared them dead when locals rescued and rushed them to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex.

    The doctor, Sourav Ghosh, said they had died before being brought to the facility.

    Police recovered the bodies and were taking necessary legal steps over the accident, Lutful said.

    RELATED STORIES
    UPDF pauses boycott, but Panchhari Bazar traders are still nervous
    Panchhari Bazar traders nervous despite pause on UPDF boycott
    Traders say the boycott, set to resume again on Apr 21, has battered their businesses
    ‘Criminals’ arrested, weapons recovered in hill district raid, says army chief
    ‘Criminals’ held, weapons recovered in hill districts: army chief
    SM Shafiuddin Ahmed says the KNF had taken advantage of peace negotiations
    Kumudini Hajong, veteran woman leader of historic Tanka Movement, dies at 92
    Tanka Movement leader Kumudini Hajong dies
    She passed away at her residence in Baheratoli village at the age of 92
    Living memorabilia of 1971: For 53 years, Rashida Akter has carried a bullet in her body
    For 53 years, Rashida has carried a bullet in her body
    The Pakistani occupation force killed many people in two Netrokona villages the day Rashida was injured

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor