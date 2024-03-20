Living memorabilia of 1971: For 53 years, Rashida Akter has carried a bullet in her body

The Pakistani occupation force attacked Kendua Upazila in Netrokona at the beginning of the Liberation War in 1971. Alongside Bengali collaborators, they led a rampage through the villages of Chitholia and Gopalashram.

Many people lost their lives amid the arson attacks, killing, and looting. Many tried to flee. Several of them were injured. Rashida Akter from Gopalashram Village was hit by a bullet but survived.

A 20-year-old housewife in 1971, Rashida is now 73 years old. The bullet fired by the Pakistani army hit her right shoulder, but it could not be removed. For the past 53 years, Rashida has been carrying the bullet in her body. It causes her unbearable pain and also impairs her vision in the right eye. Due to poverty, she hasn’t been able to get the proper treatment.

In the twilight years of her life, Rashida is now finding it impossible to bear the pain caused by the bullet