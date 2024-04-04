Robbers could not loot Sonali Bank vault in Bandarban, cash officer and police say

The robbers who attacked Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch in Bandarban could not get into the vault, where nearly Tk 16 million was kept, an officer of the bank and police say.

Uthoai Ching Marma, the cash officer of the state-run bank’s branch, said it felt like a near-death experience when the attackers pointed guns at him on Wednesday night.

Uthoai was having a cup of tea at a stall behind the bank around 9pm when three armed men surrounded him. His Muslim colleagues were saying their Taraweeh prayers at that time.

“They took away the money, around Tk 1,200, and the keys from my pocket. They asked me to stand still or else they would shoot me. I almost fainted out of fear,” he recalled.