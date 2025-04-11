The factory requires 423 million cubic feet of gas daily to maintain regular fertiliser production

Gas shortage forces suspension of operations at Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Factory

Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL), a state-owned fertiliser manufacturer, has suspended production after gas supply to the factory was cut off.

Production has remained halted since Friday morning, said CUFL's Manager (Administration) Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, he said: “Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) informed us of the supply cut, so we stopped production from 7am.”

“CUFL will resume production once the gas supply is restored,” he added.

Confirming the gas suspension, KGDCL General Manager (Operations) Md Aminur Rahman told bdnews24.com: “This was a decision from the ministry. They determine how much gas will be allocated for fertiliser production.”

According to CUFL’s website, the factory was established in 1987 in the Rangadia area of Anwara Upazila in southern Chattogram.

Commercial production began the following year. It produces both urea and ammonia fertilisers.

The gas-dependent plant requires 423 million cubic feet of gas daily to operate at full capacity.

Over the years, operations at the factory have been suspended multiple times due to interruptions in gas supply.