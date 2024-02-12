Khulna woman raped, has eyes super glued shut

A woman has allegedly been raped in Khulna’s Paikgacha Upazila, according to her family.
The survivor, 45, was alone at home when intruders broke in, taped her mouth, and put super glue on her eyes on Sunday night, they said. The rapists also restrained her by tying her hands and feet.
Locals say they believe the rapists climbed a tree to enter the house while her husband was away on business.
Her neighbours heard her groaning from inside the house on Monday morning and rescued her.
Obaidur Rahman, chief of Paikgacha Police Station, said that the survivor was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.
“The woman has injury marks on different parts of her body. She is undergoing surgery as we are trying to save her face and her eyes,” said Sumon Ray, a resident medical officer of the hospital.
She has two children who are studying in the city.
According to her son, the intruders took all the money and gold jewellery in the house.
“We visited the scene, but we don’t know who raped the woman or why,” OC Obaidur told reporters.
“We have started the investigation, but a case has not been filed yet.”