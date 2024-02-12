Khulna woman raped, has eyes super glued shut

A woman has allegedly been raped in Khulna’s Paikgacha Upazila, according to her family.

The survivor, 45, was alone at home when intruders broke in, taped her mouth, and put super glue on her eyes on Sunday night, they said. The rapists also restrained her by tying her hands and feet.

Locals say they believe the rapists climbed a tree to enter the house while her husband was away on business.

Her neighbours heard her groaning from inside the house on Monday morning and rescued her.