Bangladesh declares 29 organisations Critical Information Infrastructure

The government has declared 29 organisations Critical Information Infrastructure under the Digital Security Act for the safety of data.

The law has provisions to penalise illegal access to computers, digital devices or networks to breach the information system and obstruct the management of data within the infrastructure.

According to the Digital Security Act, Critical Information Infrastructure means any external or virtual information infrastructure declared by the government that controls, processes, circulates or preserves any information-data or electronic information and, if damaged or critically affected, may adversely affect public safety or financial security or public health and national security or national integrity or sovereignty.