Internet speed will not be slowed down on election day: CEC

Internet speed will not be slowed down on the voting day on Jan 7, Chief Election Kazi Habibul Awal has said.
He also threatened action against online disinformation campaigns about the general election.
“Internet bandwidth won’t be cut on election day, but if someone spreads false information about the election, they will face tough action,” he said after a meeting with law enforcers and local administration officials in Sylhet on Saturday.
As the BNP has called for a boycott of the polls, Habibul said the law enforcers are prepared to prevent any programme aimed to foil the election.
“It can be a challenge if voters are barred from visiting the polling stations. But the elections must be free and fair. Please don’t heed misinformation. No one will be able to foil the election.”