    বাংলা

    Internet speed will not be slowed down on election day: CEC

    He threatens action against online disinformation campaign about the election 

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 03:34 PM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 03:34 PM

    Internet speed will not be slowed down on the voting day on Jan 7, Chief Election Kazi Habibul Awal has said.

    He also threatened action against online disinformation campaigns about the general election.

    “Internet bandwidth won’t be cut on election day, but if someone spreads false information about the election, they will face tough action,” he said after a meeting with law enforcers and local administration officials in Sylhet on Saturday.

    As the BNP has called for a boycott of the polls, Habibul said the law enforcers are prepared to prevent any programme aimed to foil the election.

    “It can be a challenge if voters are barred from visiting the polling stations. But the elections must be free and fair. Please don’t heed misinformation. No one will be able to foil the election.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Pre-election violence hasn't been widespread, says CEC Awal
    Pre-election violence isn't widespread: CEC
    He urges political parties to cultivate mutual trust in order to prevent poll-related violence
    Journalists, observers can take photos inside polling centres without permission: CEC
    Journalists, observers can take photos inside polling centres: CEC
    Allowing them to take pictures inside the polling centres will ensure transparency, Kazi Habibul Awal says
    BNP’s participation would make election inclusive: CEC
    BNP joining election would make it inclusive: CEC
    Kazi Habibul Awal also says they will look into how people react to the election results later in the context of the BNP not participating
    Foreign powers interfering in upcoming election, says CEC
    Foreign powers meddling in election: CEC
    While the Election Commission prepares to hold national elections in January, interference from foreigners is ‘unfortunate but a reality’, says CEC Habibul Awal

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India