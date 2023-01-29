Hasina says her party will continue serving people, not abandon them like BNP

Sheikh Hasina has pledged that her party will continue working for the betterment of the country's citizens and will never abandon them, after saying that historically the Awami League always sided with the people.

The prime minister made the remark at a grand rally jointly organised by the party’s Rajshahi district and metropolitan wings at the city’s Madrasa Ground on Sunday.

“I would like to address those who keep saying that Awami League won’t be able to flee. Well, the Awami League never fled and will never do. The Awami League always works for the people. It’s your [BNP] leaders who flee when push comes to shove,” Hasina, the president of Bangladesh’s ruling party, said at the rally, indicating BNP leaders.

Referring to situations post-1975 and 2007, Hasina said she came back to the country to serve the people, despite knowing the risks.