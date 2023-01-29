Hasina says her party will continue serving people, not abandon them like BNP

Sheikh Hasina has pledged that her party will continue working for the betterment of the country's citizens and will never abandon them, after saying that historically the Awami League always sided with the people.
The prime minister made the remark at a grand rally jointly organised by the party’s Rajshahi district and metropolitan wings at the city’s Madrasa Ground on Sunday.
“I would like to address those who keep saying that Awami League won’t be able to flee. Well, the Awami League never fled and will never do. The Awami League always works for the people. It’s your [BNP] leaders who flee when push comes to shove,” Hasina, the president of Bangladesh’s ruling party, said at the rally, indicating BNP leaders.
Referring to situations post-1975 and 2007, Hasina said she came back to the country to serve the people, despite knowing the risks.
“Despite all odds, I came back to the country to keep serving this great country and its people.”
During her speech, she also highlighted a laundry list of corruption allegations against BNP’s de facto leader Tarique Rahman.
“BNP leaders say they will fight corruption. With whom, I ask? With a convicted felon at the helm? The one who committed not to participate in politics anymore in 2007 and subsequently fled the country? BNP leaders seemed to have forgotten this history,” she said.
“Khaleda [BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia] and Tarique are convicted criminals. We even managed to recover at least Tk 400 million siphoned off by them. I want to see them [BNP leaders] counter this fact alone.”
Hundreds and thousands of people attending the rally cheered when a chopper carrying the prime minister landed near the venue around 3 pm.
That was Hasina's first visit to the city in five years. Before addressing the rally, the prime minister inaugurated 25 projects worth Tk 13.17 billion and laid foundation stones for six more projects worth Tk 3.76 billion.
Earlier, chants and slogans echoed throughout the city as Awami League leaders and activists converged on the Madrasa Ground in small processions to join the rally. LED screens were set up across the city to enable people to watch the prime minister's speech.