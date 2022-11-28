‘Farmers get arrested for tiny debt, but big defaulters remain off the hook’: a judge slams lenders

The Supreme Court's chamber judge has slammed banks for taking “no action” against big loan defaulters, while farmers in Pabna were arrested for their failure to repay tiny debt.

“You people tie an ordinary farmer with rope for Tk 25,000, but take no action against those who looted millions of taka,” Justice M Enayetur Rahim said during the hearing of a plea of BRAC Bank over the use of blank cheques to recover loans.

The arrest of the farmers for their failure to repay loans ranging from Tk 25,000 to Tk 30,000 each came earlier this week amid a flurry of reports of billions of taka being embezzled from banks through loan frauds as the amount of defaulted loans in the banks kept mounting.