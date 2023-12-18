Election Commission will send ballot papers to polling stations in the early hours of voting day

The Election Commission will send ballot papers for the 12th general elections to the polling stations, except those in the remote areas, in the early hours of the voting day on Jan 7.
The decision will ensure transparency and fair voting, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal told reporters on Monday
He added that concerns about the fairness of the upcoming election will be cleared if the centres are visited in the morning for inspection.
The CEC said the polling agents will have to check the ballot boxes to ensure they are transparent.
"They must ensure the ballot papers are unmarked, and there should be full transparency about the papers reaching the polling centres in the morning."
The returning officers are still in talks with police and local authorities about sending ballot papers to remote voting centres in the hilly areas, backswamps and river islands away from the cities and towns.
On the day of the election, electorates will be able to cast their votes in 300 constituencies across the country from 8am to 4pm.
The poll centres will have conventional ballot papers and transparent boxes.
As many as 16 to 18 law enforcers will be on duty at the voting centres.
The BNP and its allies accused the Awami League of ballot box stuffing on the eve of the 2018 vote, when the ballot papers and other electoral materials were sent to the polling centres a day before the election.