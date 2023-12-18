    বাংলা

    Election Commission will send ballot papers to polling stations in the early hours of voting day

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal believes this will ensure transparency in the voting centres

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 03:18 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 03:18 PM

    The Election Commission will send ballot papers for the 12th general elections to the polling stations, except those in the remote areas, in the early hours of the voting day on Jan 7.

    The decision will ensure transparency and fair voting, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal told reporters on Monday

    He added that concerns about the fairness of the upcoming election will be cleared if the centres are visited in the morning for inspection.

    The CEC said the polling agents will have to check the ballot boxes to ensure they are transparent.

    "They must ensure the ballot papers are unmarked, and there should be full transparency about the papers reaching the polling centres in the morning."

    The returning officers are still in talks with police and local authorities about sending ballot papers to remote voting centres in the hilly areas, backswamps and river islands away from the cities and towns.

    On the day of the election, electorates will be able to cast their votes in 300 constituencies across the country from 8am to 4pm.

    The poll centres will have conventional ballot papers and transparent boxes.

    As many as 16 to 18 law enforcers will be on duty at the voting centres.

    The BNP and its allies accused the Awami League of ballot box stuffing on the eve of the 2018 vote, when the ballot papers and other electoral materials were sent to the polling centres a day before the election.

    RELATED STORIES
    CEC Awal urges political parties to shun violence, says dialogue can lead to solution
    Dialogue can spring solution: CEC
    Ideological differences are common in multi-party politics, but if they lead to conflicts and violence, they can harm the voting process, Awal says
    CEC Kazi Habibul Awal announces the schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls. Photo: Screengrab of live BTV broadcast.
    12th general election scheduled for Jan 7
    CEC Kazi Habibul Awal makes the announcement in an address to the nation
    CEC Awal urges officials to ensure 'visibly transparent' election
    Transparency key to credible elections: CEC Awal
    Awal emphasised that a transparent process eliminates misinformation
    Election schedule to be announced soon: CEC Awal
    Election schedule coming soon: CEC
    The EC provided an update to President Shahabuddin about its preparations for the 12th national polls

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury